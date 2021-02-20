Top StoriesRegional

PM Modi Wishes Arunachal & Mizoram On Statehood Day

By Pratidin Bureau
58

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days lauding their culture and traditions. Both states were formed in 1987 on February 20.

“Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India”s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress,” Modi tweeted. 

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state”s continuous growth,” he said in another tweet.

Related News

Compensation To Victims Sorted Out Substantially: NGT On…

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Mizoram: Tremors Felt In Earthquake Prone Champhai

3 NSCN (K) Ultras Held In Kohima

You might also like
Regional

Massive fire Breaks Out at Orang

Regional

Modi Cabinet 2.0 | Teli gets Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Regional

Potholes, Non-working signal lights… should have penalty!

National

IIT Guwahati retains 7th position in NIRF Ranking

Top Stories

Road Blockade In Assam-Nagaland Border

Top Stories

Guidelines For Implementation Of Arunodoi Scheme

Comments
Loading...