PM Modi Wishes ‘Friend’ Vladimir Putin On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

The Prime Minister spoke to the President over the phone and recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations, according to an official statement.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation, the statement added.

