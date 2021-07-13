PM Modi Wishes Indian Athletes Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished luck to Indian athletes who would be representing Tokyo Olympics, stating the whole nation is backing them to shine at the sport’s biggest stage.

The Prime Minister spoke to iconic boxer MC Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session.

“Don’t be bogged down by expectations, just give your best,” Modi said in the interaction.

“During my last Mann ki Baat, I talked about you (Deepika Kumari) and the other athletes. You are now the world number one in rankings, the world would love to know about your journey. I know in your childhood, you used to aim at mangoes,” PM Modi was quoted saying in a media report during the session.

Talking to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, PM Modi was quoted saying in another report, “I have been told that you got injured, but still you created a new record. You don’t need to get bogged down by expectations, don’t take the burden of expectations, just focus on your goal.

Modi also spoke to the parents of Sindhu and lauded them for backing their daughter during her journey to success.

