PM Modi Wishes Nation On 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning wished the Indian nation on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter on Republic Day and said: “Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, the Parade at Rajpath in the national capital will begin at 9 am. President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag at Red Fort.

A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — will be seen going down Rajpath this year. Among these, the tableaux of Ladakh –– the Union Territory that was created in 2019 after bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir –– will be included for the first time.

With Covid-19 protocols in place and the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled today after the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will certainly present a different look.

Moreover, for the first time in 55 years, there will also be no chief guest at this year’s parade.