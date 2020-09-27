PM Modi’s 69th Edition of Mann Ki Baat – Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It is the 69th edition of the programme.

PM Modi on his programme, said that the country has a rich tradition of the art and spoke about people who are contributing in the process.

Key highlights of his address to the nation –

PM Modi begins this month’s Mann Ki Baat by talking about story telling, which has been a part of our nation for centuries.

PM Modi narrates an anecdote from his life, on the subject of story telling.

We are proud that we are residents of that country, where there has been a tradition of Panchatantra, where, in the stories, the imaginary world of animals and birds was created.

Pandemic has got all family members together. Many families gave faced some problems also.

Where there is a soul, there is a story.

India has a glorious tradition of story telling. These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity.

All across India, there are many Indians making story-telling popular.

As a family, set aside some time for storytelling.

India is very proud of our farmers.

Farmers are playing a major role in the efforts to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Farmers are earning 10-12 lakh per acre every year by growing vegetables. They have the power to sell it to whoever they want.

Agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.

India bows to Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh.

Ahead of late Bhagat Singh’s birthday on 28 September, PM Narendra Modi remembered him.

Had we followed the essence of Bapu’s economic philosophy, we would never have to be working to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat now. It would have happened much earlier.