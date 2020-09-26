PM Modi’s Address At UN General Assembly – Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the annual UN General Assembly which was held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Leaders all over the world delivered their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.

The annual UN General Assembly debate which is being held at the United Nations office in New York, marks the 75th session this year. It was first started in 1945 after World War 2.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s address :

India is proud of the fact that it is the founding member of UN. The world was significantly different in 1945. The problems, solutions were all different. The challenges of our present and future are now different. The international community is faced with an important question. Is the UN of 1945 still relevant?

It is true that the Third World War did not happen to say, but it cannot be denied that there have been many wars, many civil wars have also taken place. How many terror attacks kept the rivers of blood flowing. In these wars, in these attacks, the people who were killed were human beings like you.

Changes in UN reactions, changes in arrangements, change in appearance- Today is the need of the hour. The people of India have been waiting for a long time to complete the process that is going on with the reforms of the United Nations. People of India are worried whether this process will ever reach the logical end. After all, how long India will be kept separate from the decision making structures of the United Nations.

When we were weak, we didn’t trouble the world. When we became strong, we didn’t become a burden on the world. Till when do we have to wait? The ideals of UN and the India’s main principles are similar. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has echoed in the UN halls many a time.

India has always stressed on vishwa-kalyan in the UN. India is looking at an extended role in the UN. The International Day of Non-Violence and Yoga was given by India. India has always thought about the welfare of the world. From our neighbourhood first policy to look-east policy, are all guided by these principles.