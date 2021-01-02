Top StoriesNational

PM Modi’s Approval Rating High At 55%, Says US Firm

By Pratidin Bureau
69

American firm Morning Consult, which tracks the approval rating of world leaders, has put the net approval rating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55 per cent.

As per its latest survey, over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

This is the higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. According to the firm, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating was 24 percent while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rating was in negative as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

Noting the same, BJP President J P Nadda said it is a pride for all Indians and is a testimony to his able leadership.

