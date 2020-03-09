PM Modi’s Bangladesh Visit Unlikely Amid Covid-19 Fear

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh is unlikely following the fear of Coronavirus as three tested positive of Covid-19 in the country. PM Modi was about to visit the neighbouring country for the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on March 17.

Bangladesh on Sunday announced that it was scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration following the detection of three Covid-19 infections in the country.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the planned celebrations for the Mujib Year have been rearranged in view of a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus adding that they will convey about the rearrangement of the planned opening of the celebrations to the foreign dignitaries, leaving it to them if they would come.

His remarks came after attending a meeting on the ‘Mujib Year’ celebrations chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh PM directed the organizers to scale down the planned festivities, but the new venue for the inauguration of the celebrations is yet to be decided, chief coordinator of the celebration committee Kamal Abdul Naser said.