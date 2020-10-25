PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation today through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.
Mann Ki Baat Highlights
- The prime minister wished the countrypersons for the upcoming festivals but remember one thing, and especially during the festivals, we have to wear masks, wash hands with soap and maintain two yards distance.
- The festival of Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises
- Our nation is blessed with talented people. Let us continue the efforts towards national integration.
- United we will scale new heights, numerous efforts have been made to unify the nation. Sardar Patel devoted his entire life to the unity of the country. One aspect about Sardar Patel that is not as widely known- he had a great sense of humour, even in the middle of tough circumstances. This is a learning for all of us- we must always keep our sense of humour alive. Sardar Patel’s sense of humour was noted by Bapu too!
- We will mark the Jayanti of Sardar Patel on 31st October.
- Nowadays, our traditional sport Mallakhamb is also gaining popularity in many countries. In the US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. Today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in the US. When we are proud of our heritage, the world takes note of it. There are many such examples and a prime example is the Indian tradition of martial arts
- Glad to see record Khadi sales at the Khadi Store in Delhi. An interesting example from Mexico that showcases the popularity of KhadiThe world is taking note of our products. One major example is Khadi.
- India stands firmly with our brave soldiers and security forces: PM Modi.
- During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we’ve to take them along
- Please be vocal for local when you go out for shopping this festive season.