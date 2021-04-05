Top StoriesNational

PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ To Be Held Virtually On April 7

By Pratidin Bureau
18

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be held virtually this year on April 7 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents.

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 pm on April 7,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

This is the fourth edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ with school students. During the session, PM Modi will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.

