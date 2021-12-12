PM Modi’s Twitter Account Hacked, Later Restored

The personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister was briefly hacked during the early hours of Sunday. The account was later restored and a tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from the handle and was later deleted.

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India said in a tweet.

Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared with a URL on PM Modi’s timeline which read, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) is on the job and is trying to identify the source of the hacking incident. Latest technology is being used for the same.

In September 2020, the Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website was hacked and tweets soliciting cryptocurrency were posted.

In a series of tweets, the messages posted on Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website, which goes by the handle narendramodi_in, read: “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6.”

Minutes later, another tweet was posted, saying, “Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall.”

The tweets were later taken down.

