PM Modi’s Website Hacked

In yet another major breach of security and privacy, the official Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked. The handle goes by the name of narendramodi_in.

This was confirmed by Twitter. It also added that it is taking steps to “secure the compromised account” and that it is probing into the incident.

Media reports quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying, “We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.”

However, PM’s personal account, which goes by the handle Narendra Modi, was not affected in any way.

It must be noted that this was not the first major case of security breach at Twitter. Recently, in the month of July, the personal Twitter accounts of some of the most influential people across the globe including billionaire Elon Musk and former US President Barack Obama, among others, were hacked.