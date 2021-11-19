PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

By Pratidin Bureau on November 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Prime Minister said that Guru Nanak Dev ji’s vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us.

PM Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating.”

Union Home Minister also greeted the people of the nation on Guru Nanak jayanti. Describing the Sikh guru a symbol of justice, religion and compassion, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, religion and compassion. His supernatural teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people.”

In a series of tweet in Punjabi language, Shah wrote: “The Modi Government is committed to protect the rights of Sikhs, whether it is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Or the issue of opening Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor.”

