PM Narendra Modi arrives at Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kokrajhar to participate in the celebration of the signing of the historic Bodo Accord. The PM left for Kokrajhar directly from LGBI Airport at Guwahati in a helicopter and will address a gathering to mark the occasion.

On my way to Kokrajhar!



Looking forward to being among people there. pic.twitter.com/OYMYIUngE2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2020

The PM was given a grand welcome by lakhs of Bodo people. Hundreds of Bodo boys and girls also performed their traditional dances and songs.

Earlier, he landed at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati at 11:30 AM. Upon his arrival, Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders welcomed him.

The Jangkhritai Pwthar in Kokrajhar is packed to the brim with enthusiastic Bodo people to witness the historic moment. The Assam government has announced a public holiday in the four BTAD districts – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on the 27th of January 2020.