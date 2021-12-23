PM Narendra Modi Chairs COVID-19 Review Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Official sources said PM Narendra Modi took stock of the pandemic situation across the country in a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.



India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.



In a communication to the states and UTs on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to “activate” war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.



There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.

