PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Homen Borgohain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Homen Borgohain. “Shri Homen Borgohain will be remembered for his rich contributions to Assamese literature and journalism. His works reflected diverse aspects of Assamese life and culture. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Narendra Modi.

The Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed at home. Doctors attributed the death to cardiac arrest.

A former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, Mr. Borgohain had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. He was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after testing negative on May 7.

He was awarded the 1978 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra.

He returned his Sahitya Academy award in 2015 in protest against the lack of tolerance being created at the Indian society.

Homen Borgohain was born on December 7, 1932, in a small village in Dhakuakhana in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

His mortal remains has been taken to Sankardeva Kalashetra where fan followers and near and dear ones can pay their last tribute.

His last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium with national honours as decided by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Borgohain was also awarded with Assam Valley Literature Award, Nilomoni Phukan award, Shrimanta Shankardeva award. During his journalistic career, Borgohain served as the Editor of Nilachal paper, Sutradhar Nagarik, Asom Bani, Amar Asom, Niyomiya Barta. He was also served as the editor of Satsori paper.

The death of the noted litterateur has been condoled by different organizations including AASU, AJYCP, and Teachers’ Association.

His body of work includes 11 novels and four non-fictions.

He had also worked as an Assam Civil Service officer briefly.

