PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of India on the occasion of Diwali and wished for everybody’s happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

In a twitter post, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

Like every year, PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers serving in forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This year, he is expected to visit the forward area of Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district today.

The prime minister has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking office in 2014. He had spent the festival with the jawans at Siachen in the same year.

