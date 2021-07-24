PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Guru Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

“Hearty greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one’s gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.

Devotees from different corners of the country come to worship their Gurus living in Haridwar on the occasion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Administration has said that only a ‘symbolic snan’ (holy bath) will be held. Only ‘Shri Ganga Sabha’ and ‘Teerth Purohit’ will participate in the snan.

The administration has allowed the devotees to enter the district with a negative RT-PCR report of not older than 72 hours. However, they will not be allowed to take the holy bath.

Greeting the nation, PM Narendra Modi said that Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in today’s times of Corona pandemic. India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of the Buddha. Entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha.

“In this, ‘care with prayer’ initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy,” said the Prime Minister in his message for the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that harmony between our mind, speech and resolve and between our action and effort can guide us away from pain and towards happiness. This inspires us to work for general welfare during good times and gives us strength to face difficult times. Lord Buddha gave us eight-fold path to achieve this harmony, he added.

PM Narendra Modi further said that when Buddha, forged in the fire of sacrifice and endurance, speaks, then these are not mere words but an entire cycle of ‘Dhamm’ begins and the knowledge flowing from him become synonymous with welfare of the world. That is why today he has followers all over the world, he added.

Quoting ‘Dhamm Pada’, PM Modi remarked that enmity does not quell enmity. Rather, enmity is calmed with love and by a big heart. In times of tragedy, the world has felt this power of love and harmony. As this knowledge of Buddha, this experience of humanity gets enriched, the world will touch new heights of success and prosperity, concluded the Prime Minister.

