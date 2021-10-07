PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the beginning of Navratri on Thursday.

“Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” Narendra Modi said in the tweet.

Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicates to Goddess Durga. One of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated in a different region with different names, Navratri holds great significance for the devotees. The word ‘Navratri’ in Sanskrit means ‘nine nights’. For the nine days ‘Nine Forms of Maa Durga’ is worshipped.

Navratri generally falls four times a year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September-October) are celebrated widely with grandeur. The Shardiya Navratri celebrated during Autumn is one of the most awaited ones. This year, Shardiya Navratri commenced from October 07, 2021, and end on October 14, 2021. This will be followed by Vijayadashami on October 15, 2021. Shardiya Navratri falls in the auspicious month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

Why the festival is celebrated? Navratri or Maha Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil. For nine long days, Goddess Durga fought the battle with demon king ‘Mahishasura’ and killed him, marking the victory of good over evil. Navratri also marks the beginning of the festival season in India, which is followed by Dussehra, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga



On the occasion of the Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, which are collectively known as Navdurga. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to an incarnation of Ma Durga. The first day is for Mata Shailputri, then Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri on the ninth day. Each form of Maa Durga is also associated with a specific colour and has a special meaning. Wearing these colours on the specific days of the Navratri is considered auspicious. Here is the significance of each colour of Ma Durga.

Day 1: Yellow

The festival of Navratri begins with the worship of the form of Goddess Durga, which is Mata Shailputri- the daughter of the mountains. The day is associated with yellow colour which is said to bring brightness, happiness, and cheer in our lives. Shailputri symbolises Mother nature and her favourite flower is Jasmine.

Day 2: Green

The second day of Navratri is for the invocation of Goddess Brahmacharini. This day is devoted to the colour green. This colour is associated with renewal, nature, and energy. Wearing this colour on the second day of Navrati brings growth, harmony and fresh energy into life. Along with this offer Jasmin flowers to the deity.

Day 3: Grey

The third day is dedicated to the third form of Goddess Durga known as Mata Chandraghanta. The Devi carries the half-moon on her forehead and her favourite colour is grey. This is a dark hue and often associated with negativity, but grey also symbolises zeal and determination to destroy evil.

Day 4: Orange

The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Khushmanda, Credited with creating the world with her divine smile. She is also referred to as the “smiling goddess”. That’s the reason she is associated with the cheerful colour orange. This colour represents brightness, happiness and positive energy.

Day 5: White

Skandamata is the fifth form if of Goddess Durga that is seen holding Lord Kartikeya in her right arm. Worshipping this form of the Devi also gives the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya. If you want to get more blessing from the deity don a white colour attire on this day, which represents purity, peace and meditation.



Day 6: Red

The sixth form of Goddess Durga is called Katyayani. She is the most powerful form of Goddess Durgaso as she is also hailed as the warrior-goddess or Bhadrakali. Being once of the fiercest form the Goddess Durga she is represented by the colour red. The hue represents the anger of the Goddess towards the enemies and fearlessness.

Day 7: Royal blue

Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Navdurga. The word Kalaratri means the One who is “the Death of Kaal” and over here it is referred to as death. The Devi’s immense power is represented by the dark blue colour. This form of Goddess is believed to be the destroyer of all demons and has a dark complexion and a fearless posture. The Royal Blue colour associated with it symbolises immense power.



Day 8: Pink

The eight-day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. This form of Goddess Durga has the power to fulfil all the desires of her devotees. The one who worships this form of the Devi gets relief from all the sufferings in life. This day is associated with pink colour which represents hope, self-refinement and social upliftment.

Day 9: Purple

The last day of Navratri is all about worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri. It is made up of two words ‘Siddhi’ means supernatural power and ‘Dhatri’ means the awarder. This form of the Devi is a giver of knowledge and helps you achieve your aspirations. Hence, the day is associated with the colours purple, which represents ambition and power.

