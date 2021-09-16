PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Defence Office Complexes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new office complexes of Defence Ministry at two different locations in Delhi. While one office is at the Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg in Central Delhi and the other is at the Africa Avenue road near Chanakyapuri.

Inaugurating the office complexes, PM Narendra Modi said that Delhi is progressing in line with New India vision and the new Defence office complexes will now make it feasible for our armies to operate in better working conditions with all modern amenities.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

The new office complexes of Defence have been constructed at a cost of Rs. 775 crore allocated by the Ministry of Defence.

More than 7,000 officers and staff belonging to 27 different organisations, attached offices of Defence Ministry, service headquarters and other subordinate offices will be placed at new office complexes. The offices have been built for civilian and military officers whose offices had to be rebuilt due to the central vista complex.

The KG Marg complex would be used to relocate 14 different offices with a built-up area of 4.52 lakh square feet, while 13 offices are being relocated to Africa Avenue with a built-up area of 5.08 lakh square feet, reported Times Now.

A Joint Coordination Committee — including representatives of the Department of Military Affairs, Department of Defence Production, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Department of Defence R&D and three Services — was constituted to coordinate various requirements of specific organisations, space allocation, common amenities and many more.

The new buildings which are under the Central Vista Development Redevelopment Master Plan provide a modern eco-friendly and green building environment.

“The total space in these buildings is 9.60 Lakhs sq ft against the 9.22 Lakh sq ft vacated in various hutments/buildings. Instead of being spread out in various hutments and old buildings (A, B, E, G, H, J, L and M Block, Plot No 30 and Plot No.108 (E&W) and Jodhpur House), co-location of these buildings will ensure greater efficiency and working,” the ministry press release stated.

