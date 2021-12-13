PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Modi, who is in a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, received a rousing welcome from the residents.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with the construction workers who were involved in the construction of the corridor before the inauguration and showered flower petals on them as an appreciation of their efforts. He also took a group photograph with the workers.

PM Narendra Modi also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and took a dip in the holy Ganga before inaugurating the corridor.

The Phase 1 of the the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being constructed at a cost of ₹339 crore. The foundation of the Project was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. “These buildings will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including yatri suvidha kendras (tourist facilitation centre), vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others,” the PMO’s statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said on Monday that the inauguration was an “unprecedented creation” of history in Varanasi.

“After 400 years, ‘Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ has been revived, thanks to Hon. PM Modi Ji’s resolve. Generations will now bow to this achievement,” Yogi tweeted.

ALSO READ: SFI Stages Protest at Gauhati University Against Various Demands