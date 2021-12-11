PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Saryu Nahar National Project in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The project which costs more than Rs. 9,800 crore involves the interlinking of five rivers- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini. This will ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

The Prime Minister reviewed the Saryu Nahar National Project ahead of the inaugural event, even as a massive number of people gathered to participate. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. The project will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”Whenever we’ll speak of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, contribution of Maharaja Pateshwari Prasad Singh Saheb of Balrampur princely state (erstwhile) will be mentioned. People in Balrampur are connoisseurs, they gave two Bharat Ratna in the form of Nanaji Deshmukh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” PM Narendra Modi noted.

During the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi also expressed condolences for the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the other casualties of the December 8 helicopter crash. “The demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, is a loss to every patriot. He was brave and worked hard to make the country’s armed forces self-reliant, the nation is a witness to that,” he noted.

A soldier, he added, did not remain so only during their stay in the miliary. “His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to hold Assembly elections in February 2022.

