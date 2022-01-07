NationalTop Stories

PM Narendra Modi Likely to Held COVID-19 Review Meet with CMs

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of the states and Union Territories via video conferencing to review the COVID-19 situation.

The meeting will be held to discuss the worrisome COVID-19 situation in the country and how to deal with it collectively.

The meeting comes after the Centre directed nine states and UTs to speed up Covid testing in order to ensure infected people do not spread the deadly virus to others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed that she will attend a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the alarming situation.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab Visit: 3-Member Panel Formed for Probe Over Security Lapse

