PM Narendra Modi Reaches New York to Address the 76th UN Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York on Saturday to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. PM Narendra Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday.

The meeting of Quad leaders has been attended by PM Modi along with his counterparts Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, hosted by US President Joe Biden in the US Capital.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said, “Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th.”

PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

