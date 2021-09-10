Covid 19NationalTop Stories

PM Narendra Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation, Vaccination Drive

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts, reported PTI.

More than half of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore. 

