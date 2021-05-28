NationalTop Stories

PM Narendra Modi to visit Cyclone Hit Bengal, Odisha

By Pratidin Bureau
47

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the impact of cyclonic storm Yaas which wreaked havoc in the two coastal states.

According to the officials, the Prime Minister will first visit Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. From there, he will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas – Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur

PM Modi will also participate in the review meeting in West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Friday confirmed that she would be holding a review meeting with the Prime Minister over the cyclone-led devastation, during his visit to the state.

Related News

COVID-19 Containment Measures to be Continued Till June 30:…

COVID-19: Meghalaya Announces Increase in Health Insurance…

Viral Sexual Assault Video: Four Accused Arrested In…

Assam Covid-19: 5,704 New Cases, 83 Deaths

The meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, she had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting on Thursday to review over the impact of the cyclone and advised officials to ensure that normal life of people is back on track at the earliest.

Even as power services have been restored in most affected areas, according to officials present in the meeting, damage due to inundation need to be assessed and fixed.

About 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued over 1,000 people and removed more than 2,500 trees or poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads, according to a release issued after the meeting.

Cyclone Yaas, the second cyclone in less than a week to batter the western coast of India, has left behind a trail of damage and destruction. According to experts, mass evacuations saved many lives, reported Hindustan Times.

Even though the cyclone did not make landfall with the intensity the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, it still caused the sea to surge up to four metres, inundating coastal villages in Balasore and Bhadrak where it made landfall. Over 1 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the affected states.

Also Read: Viral Sexual Assault Video: Four Accused Arrested In Bengaluru

You might also like
Assam

Tinsukia Registers 416 COVID-19 Cases

World

Modi meets POTUS, Japanese PM ahead G-20

Assam

Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi Joins AGP

Assam

Meghalaya: 2 More Test Positive of COVID-19

Assam

20th North East Book Fair gets underway in Guwahati

National

Reset Naga Peace Talks: PM Modi To IB Director

Comments
Loading...