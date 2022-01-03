PM Narendra Modi to Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Security Beefed Up

The Manipur government has beefed up security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Tuesday.

Most parts of the Greater Imphal area have been declared red zone, banning use of drones and other sensitive materials.

During his visit, fuel stations falling on the route have been asked to keep their shutters down during his stay in the city.

Patrolling and regular frisking of vehicles and people have been intensified by the Manipur Police.

Moreover, security forces are conducting extensive combing operations with militant outfits calling for a boycott of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

Notably, the Core Committee, a conglomeration of seven Manipur-based militant outfits, have called for a total shutdown from 1am on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a total of 13 projects worth around Rs 1850 crores during his visit to the state.

This will be the first visit of the PM to Manipur ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Modi during his trip to Manipur will address a public meeting at Imphal.

Prior to his likely visit to Manipur, PM Narendra Modi will visit Agartala in Tripura where he will inaugurate a new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

