PM, Other Ministers Extend Wishes on National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country’s daughters for their accomplishments in various fields. PM Modi also said that the central government has commenced many initiatives to empower the girl child including access to better healthcare, education, and gender sensitivity initiatives.

PM Modi said that all people contributing towards women empowerment deserve compliments and appreciation.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

It may be stated that January 24 was first celebrated as Girl Child Day by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the year 2008 and since then the initiative is celebrated across the country.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders also extended their wishes on National Girl Child Day.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized that there should be zero tolerance towards crimes against women and appealed to parents for empowering girls through education.

“There must be zero tolerance towards crimes against women & most stringent action must be taken against culprits committing such offences,” the tweet added.

Amit Shah too highlighted that there has been an increase in enrollment of girls in schools and improvement in the sex ratio.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the nation on the occasion and tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to empower the daughters through Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and is strengthening the foundation of the new India. Empowerment of daughters is surely paving the way for the empowerment of the country.”

आज राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश की सभी बेटियों को अपनी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। बेटियाँ हमारे परिवार, समाज और देश का अभिमान होती हैं। वे देश की रक्षा से लेकर जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रही हैं।हमारी बेटियाँ हमारा गर्व है। #DeshKiBeti — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 24, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Textiles and WCD Minister Smriti Z Irani, Parliamentay Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too extended their wishes by sharing photographs with their respective daughters.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

Daughters – a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti pic.twitter.com/ANQ8TEREwB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2021

