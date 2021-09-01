NationalTop Stories

PM Releases ₹125 Commemorative Coin To Honour ISKCON Founder

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada through a video conference.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the “Hare Krishna movement”.

ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, informed the release.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

