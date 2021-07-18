PM To Attend All-Party Meet Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

In a latest update a day before the monsoon parliament commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an all-party meeting called by the Centre on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 11 am to urge the cooperation of the opposition to run the session smoothly.

Atleast 30 bills will be table during the session. The monsoon session of parliament will run from July 19 to August 13. It was cancelled during the winter session in view of the Covid pandemic.

As per reports, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold sessions simultaneously and timings will be between 11 am to 6 pm – with both zero hour and question hour included. Covid protocols will be followed strictly.

Moreover, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the NDA Parliamentary Party will abe held today.

Meanwhile, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged members of Parliament to stand by people amid the pandemic and discuss all issues related to it in the House to address the concerns of the citizens.

Leaders of 20 parties spoke in the meeting and made various suggestions. They also sought the cooperation of the government in taking up various issues of wider public concern.

