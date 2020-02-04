PM to visit Kokrajhar on Friday

After signing the Bodo Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on Friday (February 7). He will participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Accord and address a gathering to hail the historic accord.

More than four lakh people from different parts of the State are expected to attend the programme. According to sources, a cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organized by the State Government to showcase the diversity of the State.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar to review the preparations for the February 7 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be mentioned here that said that the accord will lead to transformative results for Bodo People, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony, and togetherness.

After signing the accord, over 1,615 cadres of different factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream.