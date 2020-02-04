PM to visit Kokrajhar on Friday

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
PM to visit Kokrajhar on Friday
56

After signing the Bodo Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on Friday (February 7). He will participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Accord and address a gathering to hail the historic accord.

More than four lakh people from different parts of the State are expected to attend the programme. According to sources, a cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organized by the State Government to showcase the diversity of the State.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar to review the preparations for the February 7 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be mentioned here that said that the accord will lead to transformative results for Bodo People, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony, and togetherness.

After signing the accord, over 1,615 cadres of different factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

ICC releases 2019 World Cup song

Regional

Hima Adds Another Feather To Her Cap

Regional

Police arrests five in Karbi Anglong mob lynching case

Regional

Best News Channel Award for ‘Pratidin Time’

National

Dream of 5 trillion Dollar Economy Will be Fulfilled by IITians: Modi

Regional

SC Seek Responses Against Sikkim CM

Comments
Loading...