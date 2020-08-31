PMAY Scam in Sonitpur District

A heated situation erupted in Behali’s Zorabari Pachayat of Sonitpur district on Monday after locals alleged they did not receive any housing allotment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) from the panchayat.

Locals alleged that the real beneficiaries of PMAY scheme have still not been allotted any housing even after they are deemed eligible.

Panchayat staff members escaped after seeing angry locals at the scene.

PMAY scheme launched on June 25, 2015 intends to provide housing for all urban areas by year 2022. The Mission provides Central Assistance to the implementing agencies through States/Union Territories etc for providing houses to all eligible families/beneficiaries against the validated demand for houses for about 1.12 cr.