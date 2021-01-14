Top StoriesNational

PMKVY 3.0 To Be Launched On Friday

By Pratidin Bureau
The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0)  will be launched on Friday in 600 districts across all states of India.

The launch will be done by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, in the presence of the Minister of State, Raj Kumar Singh.

Led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), this phase will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills.

“Skill India Mission PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of  eight lakh candidates over a scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of rupees 948.90 crore,” an official release said.

The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centres and more than 200 ITIs under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals, it added.

Based on learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energise the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Skill India Mission” was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1,5 2015.

