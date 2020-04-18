PMO Holds Meeting for Partial Relaxation after April 20

The Prime Minister’s Office held a preparatory meeting on Friday with officials of seven key ministries to discuss the partial relaxation of lockdown from Monday, a move aimed at restarting activity in select sectors of the Indian economy.

The PM, who chaired the meeting focused primarily on getting workers to factories and back, and on the systems and processes states need to put in place for effective implementation of the guidelines for a partial exit from the lockdown as laid out in a home ministry order of April 15.

The order issued by the home ministry allowed the restart of industries in rural areas and special economic zones and also permitted services such as e-commerce, all outside so-called containment zones declared by the respective state or union territory administrations.

The move of relaxation of restrictions is to allow economic activities to restart and also provide employment, especially to daily wage earners.

Labour secretary Heera Lal Samariya, MSME Secretary Arun Panda, urban development secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, rural development secretary Rajesh Bhushan, shipping secretary Gopal Krishna and mines secretary Sushil Kumar were present in the meeting that was attended by all senior officials of PMO.