Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11 at 3.00 pm.

This will be the fifth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

During the last such interaction on April 27, a “graded” exit from the lockdown was evaluated.