PNB Scandal: ED brings jewellery worth Rs 1350 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has brought back Rs 1350 worth of valuable jewellery belonging to escapee diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

ED brought back 108 consignments of the valuables from Hong Kong. The total weight came to about 2340 kg. The jewellery includes polished diamonds and pearls.

The jewellery is believed to be linked with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey’s firm. Earlier, 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case.

Both Modi and Choksi are wanted by Indian investigation agencies for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 14,000 crore. Earlier this year, Nirav Modi was also arrested by authorities in the UK and was jailed.