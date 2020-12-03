Pobitora: 2 Rhino Calves Found Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
Two carcasses of one-horned rhino calves were discovered by forest officials in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary this week.

As per sources, one of the calves, approximately two-years old, was found dead in Tamulidoba range in the sanctuary.

Earlier on Monday, a one-year old rhino calf was found dead in the same area. Forest officials say the rhino got into a scuffle with other rhinos and was injured. It later succumbed to it’s injuries.

The discovery of the carcasses has raised concerns among nature enthusiasts and forest officials as both the incidents occurred within the same week.

