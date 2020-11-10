Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens for Tourists

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopened on Tuesday for visitors after a gap of over 7 months. The main entrance has been arranged beautifully to welcome the tourists while the Haduk Hanging Bridge has been made ready for the visitors by applying new paint.

The park has been formally declared open in the presence of Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister Pijush Hazarika, ATDC Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah and other officials.

The park authorities said that they have arranged for all COVID-19 safety norms and that the entire area has been sanitized.

The forest department has extended all efforts to give a new look to the sanctuary and as such, many tourists are expected to visit in the coming days. All resorts and the entire area have been given an attractive look and the resort owners and local people are eagerly waiting for the reopening of the sanctuary. Jeep and elephant safari have also been given a fresh look. It may be mentioned that the concerned department has not collected good revenue from the park during the last tourist year as tourists can’t visit the park due to the Anthrax disease. Then comes the anti-CAA movement for which the park remained closed for many days and thereafter the COVID-19 pandemic has put down the revenue as the government imposed lockdown nationwide due to the rising cases of the infection.

