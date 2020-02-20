Poet Dilip Phukan in need of Govt. assistance

Noted writer, poet and critique Dilip Phukan has been battling with heart disease requiring valve replacement. As the heart valve replacement procedure entails a huge expenditure, his family is banking on support from the Government of Assam, well-wishers and the corporate.

Phukan who achieved various recognition for his contribution towards the Assamese literature, has sought for government assistance to overcome the severe illness.

Pratidin Time has initiated a campaign through its TV platform and informed everyone how serious the issue was and how any contribution would go a long way towards the campaign. The group had appealed to its readers and viewers to contribute a bit to the treatment of Dilip Phukan.

All those who wish to stand with the campaign can send their donations to the following SBI account number of Jeuleen Phookan.

Jeuleen Phookan

AC no: 31675441380

IFSC Code: SBIN0007505

Branch name: Tezpur Bazar Evening

Bank name: State Bank of India