Pokhran Army Base Camp Vegetable Supplier Held For Spying For ISI

Delhi Police have arrested a vegetable supplier at the Pokhran Army base camp for allegedly getting sensitive documents from armed forces personnel and providing them to Pakistan’s ISI.

A 34-year old man identified as Habeeb Khan belonging to Rajasthan’s Bikaner district was picked up by the police’s crime branch team from Pokhran on Tuesday.

As per reports, he had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on a contractual basis for the past few years.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the nabbed suspect used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp and further provided them to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he said.

The Army official allegedly used to make money for each document he provided, he said

The police, however, did not disclose further details saying the matter is under investigation and facts are being verified.