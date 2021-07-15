NationalTop Stories

Pokhran Army Base Camp Vegetable Supplier Held For Spying For ISI

By Pratidin Bureau

Delhi Police have arrested a vegetable supplier at the Pokhran Army base camp for allegedly getting sensitive documents from armed forces personnel and providing them to Pakistan’s ISI.

A 34-year old man identified as Habeeb Khan belonging to Rajasthan’s Bikaner district was picked up by the police’s crime branch team from Pokhran on Tuesday.

As per reports, he had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on a contractual basis for the past few years.

Related News

Youth Injured During Protest Against Chandrapur Dumping Site…

Nearly 1.4L Illegal Foreigners Detected In Assam, 29,984…

Assam: Active Covid Cases Drop Below 20,000-Mark

Assam: New SOP Likely To Release On Thursday

Also Read: Youth Injured During Protest Against Chandrapur Dumping Site

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the nabbed suspect used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp and further provided them to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he said.

The Army official allegedly used to make money for each document he provided, he said

The police, however, did not disclose further details saying the matter is under investigation and facts are being verified.

Also Read: Nearly 1.4L Illegal Foreigners Detected In Assam, 29,984 Deported
You might also like
Assam

Gambling Centers Exposed in Juria

World

US Administers First COVID-19 Vaccine, Tweets Trump

Pratidin Exclusive

Holiday windfall for Assam Govt. Employees

Assam

Assam Reports 1st Death of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19

Health

Guwahati: Private Hospital Successfully Institutes ECMO In NE For First Time

Top Stories

21-Year Old With Cerebral Palsy Cracks JEE Mains

Comments
Loading...