Pol Parties Barred From Taking Out Victory Rallies On May 2

In view of the spiraling cases of Covid-19 across the state and ahead of the Assembly elections results on Sunday, Guwahati Police has prohibited any victory procession or assembly at any public place during and after the counting of votes.

Further, any public gathering outside the counting centres during the process of counting votes and the movement of any person without a mask is prohibited.

An order issued by the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati on Friday read that on the declaration of results, there is a likelihood of group clashes amongst the supporters of different political parties and candidates taking into account the broad guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India vide No. 464/INST/2021/EPS, date April 28, a decision has been taken to issue prohibitory orders U/S 144 Cr.P.C. to prevent the breach of public peace and tranquility and danger to human life.

The prohibitions also include that not more than two person shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer.