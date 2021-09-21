Police Apprehends More Than 500 Land Mafias Across Assam

Assam Police has been aggressively continuing its operation against land mafias all over Assam.

The police have apprehended more than 500 land mafias from several districts of Assam on Tuesday, September 21.

In Udalguri, the police have arrested 5 mafias dealing with the land sale.

In Lakhimpur, Police arrested 13 land mafias on Tuesday.

In Dhubri, 10 land mafias have been captured in total, while in Bongaigaon 14 have been nabbed.

Similarly, in Golaghat the police have arrested 14 land brokers, 16 in Karimganj and 26 in Hojai.

The arresting of these land mafias by Assam Police further spread across the state with 17 captured in Dibrugarh, 3 in Karbi Anglong, 15 in Jorhat.

Additionally, 3 in Sadia, 31 in Nalbari, 5 in Tinsukia have been arrested.

33 more have been captured in Biswanath, 12 in Sonitpur and 22 in Kokrajhar.

41 in Barpeta, 13 in Goalpara and 35 in Guwahati have been captured by the Assam Police.

52 land mafias have been arrested in Kamrup (R), 27 in Morigaon and 22 in Nagaon.

12 have been apprehended in Hailakandi, 12 in Cachar and 3 in Dhemaji.

5 in Sivasagar, 5 in South Salmara and 8 in Chirang have been nabbed.

While, 14 more have been held in Baksa, 17 in Bajali and 11 in Darang. This makes the total of 500 land mafias under arrest of the Assam Police on Tuesday.