Police Arrest Two More in Fake Assam Police Recruitment Case

A day after the arrest of Manoj Tamuli, the person behind the infamous ‘Audio Clip’ who tried to spread rumours and misinformation related to the ongoing recruitment drive for Sub Inspectors and Constables in Assam Police, Tezpur Police have arrested another two persons in connection with the case.

The two arrested persons – Amrit Sharma and Akhil Sharma – are brothers.

As learnt, they were apprehended from the banks of Rangapukhuri in Tezpur. They were then handed over to the Lakhimpur Police.

Earlier, after the arrest of Tamuli, Director-General of Police (DGP), Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a series of tweets had said, “A lot is being spoken about the ongoing Recruitment Drive for Sub Inspectors and Constables in Assam Police. Most of them are malicious and untrue.”

“These recruitment drives are conducted by Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board under Govt. of Assam. These recruitment drives are held under strict and transparent policies, and open for scrutiny by all candidates,” he had added.