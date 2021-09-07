Police Arrests Man Behind Suicide Bomb Attack On Ranjit Deka’s House

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Suicide Bomb Attacker Arrested
File Image

Person behind the petrol bomb attack at the residence of AGP Leader Dr Ranjit Deka has been arrested by Police on Tuesday morning.

Police have accused 1 Mintu Ali involved in the whole case of attacking the AGP leader and his family.

Accused Mintu Ali has been sent for 6 days remand in police custody on Tuesday.

According to sources, Mintu Ali had also installed CCTV cameras in the residence of AGP leader Dr. Ranjit Deka.

Earlier on August 6, Mintu Ali threw a suicide bomb to the AGP leader’s house. He has also been threatening Ranjit Deka’s wife over phone calls.

Accused Ali used to threaten Deka’s wife by connecting through international numbers.

Meanwhile, Mintu Ali is under police custody and the police have also seized 13 mobile phones and several sim cards along with a laptop.

Accused Mintu Ali has admitted to the whole incident to the police on Tuesday.

