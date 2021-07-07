Police Arrests Three More In Ajit Dass Kidnapping Case

Three more arrested in relation to the sensational kidnapping case of businessman Ajit Dass.

As per sources, a special operation led by ADCP Subhashis Baruah at the Rani Hill on Tuesday.

The search operation for the other three accused in the kidnapping case of Ajit Dass carried out for 14 hours.

The arrested three are identified as Kamala Rongpi, Raju Rongpi and Amul Bay.

Earlier on June 23, a business man Ajit Dass, a Railway parking leasee was abducted by five miscreants from his house in the Kalibari area near Guwahati Railway Station.

A missing case was registered at Latasil Police Station and an immediate investigation led to the rescue of Dass on June 28 from Jagi Road.

So far 6 have been arrested by the police including Sanju Bordoloi, Satya Bordoloi, and prime accused Raj Babu Singh in connection to the kidnapping case of Guwahati businessman Ajit Dass.

