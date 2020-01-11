Police Identifies 37 People Linked to JNU Attack

Delhi Police said they have identified 37 of the 60 individuals who are members of a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity against Left’ that they believe is linked to last week’s shocking mob attack on JNU students and faculty members.

Around 10 of those identified so far are believed to be outsiders – i.e., they are not students of the university – who took part in the brutal and unchecked assault that left 34 people injured, police said.

The cops said that the groups they have linked to the violence – Left-backed student outfits and BJP-linked ABVP (Akhila Bharathi Vidyarthi Parishad) – both took help from outsiders. They say JNU students facilitated the entry of these outsiders into the campus.

The police, who have come under fire for their conduct during the attack alleged the cops “did nothing” to stop it – have yet to arrest anyone since violence broke out on the campus on January 5.

On Friday they named JNU students union leader Aishe Ghosh, who was badly wounded in the attack, among nine suspects they said carried out the violence.

The cops while releasing a series of photographs – some of which did not seem to clearly identify the suspects named JNU union leader Ghosh and others, including Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel; both Bhardwaj and Patel are said to be ABVP members.

DCP (Crime Branch), Joy Tirkey while quoted by news agency PTI said, “No one has been detained (as yet). Notices will be served to all suspects. The suspects will be called in for questioning soon.”

Tirkey further stated that the lack of CCTV footage was a major hurdle in identifying suspects. Last week the police said screenshots from social media posts that went viral were also being studied.