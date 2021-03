A fake police officer was arrested in Guwahati’s Dispur Wednesday afternoon.

As per sources, the accused was posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) wearing khaki uniform and was apprehended from an apartment in Guwahati’s Jotia.

The impersonator was identified as one Kabita Sharma hailing from Nalbari.

Dispur police is at the scene and investigation is underway.