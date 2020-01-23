Police Launch Search Operation in Riverways ahead of R-Day

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
River Police Operation
Ahead of the Republic Day, the police and administration have launched a search operation in roadways, riverways, and railway stations in order to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city and the River police have launched an operation at the river ghats from Pandu to Kamakhya, North Guwahati, Fancy Bazaar, Uzanbazaar.

Security measures have been beefed up in all parts of the state, especially in Khanapara where the central programme will be held.

Forty CCTVs have been installed to make round-the-clock surveillance of the field and its nearby areas. There will be six separate gates for entrance VVIPs, VIPs, and the general public.

Commissioner of Police MP Gupta said, “Preparations are going on, and nearing completion. We’ve deployed all our forces so that no untoward incident takes place and everything goes smoothly.”

He further stated that on that day there will be tight security checking on every entrance gate and the public can only carry their keys, mobile phones, and purse.

