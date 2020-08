Acting on a tip-off, Police seized an Alto K10 carrying illegal intoxicating substances at Lampara, Boko

Two people, Alam Uddin and Mustapha Noor Alam, were arrested by the Police in the operation.

Around 300 bottles of illegal cough syrup were seized.

As per sources, the seize was done while the illegal substances were being smuggled from Guwahati to Chaigaon.