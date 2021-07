A Drug peddler has been shot by the city police in Guwahati on Sunday.

The drug peddler has been identified as Arun Jadav.

As per sources, Arun Jadav took the police to the house of his fellow drug peddler.

As the house was said to be above the hill, they were walking the way.

Taking the opportunity, Arun Jadav tried to flee from the cluthes of police, but was shot.

Meanwhile, the drug peddler is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for his treatment.

